Vazquez hits grand slam, leads Saltillo over Yucatan

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Jorge Vazquez hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to a 12-4 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Vazquez scored Juan Perez, Ricardo Serrano, and Henry Urrutia to give the Saraperos a 9-2 lead.

The Saraperos later scored three runs in the eighth to punctuate the blowout.

Saltillo southpaw Kelvin Marte (4-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Jose Samayoa (4-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up four runs and six hits over five innings.