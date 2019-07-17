Webb, Tostado spur Augusta to 4-2 win over Charleston

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Frankie Tostado had two hits and scored two runs, and Logan Webb tossed five scoreless innings as the Augusta GreenJackets defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 4-2 on Wednesday.

Webb (1-0) allowed two hits while striking out four and walking one to get the win.

Augusta went up 4-0 in the fourth after Tostado hit an RBI single and then scored on a single by Jose Layer.

The RiverDogs cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Canaan Smith drew a bases-loaded walk and Brandon Lockridge scored on an error.

Luis Medina (1-8) went six innings, allowing four runs and eight hits while striking out seven in the South Atlantic League game.

Lockridge reached base four times for the RiverDogs.

With the win, Augusta improved to 9-4 against Charleston this season.