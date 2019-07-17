Vasquez, Alvarez lift Pulaski over Danville 5-1

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Nelson Alvarez had two hits and scored two runs, and Randy Vasquez pitched six scoreless innings as the Pulaski Yankees beat the Danville Braves 5-1 on Wednesday.

Vasquez (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked two while allowing three hits.

Pulaski got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning. After reaching base on a forceout, Chad Bell advanced to third on a double by Saul Torres and then scored on a double by Torres.

The Yankees later added one run in the sixth and seventh innings and two in the ninth to secure the victory.

Mitch Stallings (3-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out four and walked two.