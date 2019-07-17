Sports
Carrasco leads Wilmington over Winston-Salem 4-1
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Dennicher Carrasco homered and had two hits as the Wilmington Blue Rocks defeated the Winston-Salem Dash 4-1 on Wednesday.
Wilmington went up 3-0 in the fourth after Brewer Hicklen and Carrasco hit back-to-back solo home runs.
Winston-Salem answered in the bottom of the frame when Craig Dedelow hit a solo home run to get within two.
The Blue Rocks tacked on another run in the sixth when Nick Pratto hit an RBI single, scoring Carrasco.
Wilmington southpaw Kris Bubic (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Konnor Pilkington (2-6) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up four runs and six hits over six innings.
