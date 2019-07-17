Roller’s single leads Great Lakes to 6-5 win over Clinton

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Chris Roller hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to a 6-5 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Wednesday.

The single by Roller scored Dan Robinson and Leonel Valera to give the Loons a 6-4 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Clinton cut into the lead on a double by Davis Bradshaw that scored Bubba Hollins.

Jose Chacin (8-6) got the win in relief while Cam Baird (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.