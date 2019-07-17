Oakland in action against Seattle following Mengden’s strong performance

Seattle Mariners (39-59, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (54-41, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: TBD Athletics: Homer Bailey (7-6, 4.80 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Daniel Mengden. Mengden pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with three strikeouts against Seattle.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Athletics are 23-22 against opponents from the AL West. The Oakland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.95. Mike Fiers leads the team with a 3.48 ERA.

The Mariners are 19-31 against AL West Division opponents. Seattle has hit 164 home runs this season, second in the majors. Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 21, averaging one every 13.8 at-bats. The Athletics won the last meeting 9-2. Daniel Mengden earned his fifth victory and Matt Chapman went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Oakland. Marco Gonzales took his eighth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 50 extra base hits and is batting .278. Ramon Laureano is 12-for-33 with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 104 hits and is batting .280. Omar Narvaez is 11-for-30 with five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .271 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Mariners: 2-8, .214 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).