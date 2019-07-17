Prized defender De Ligt undergoing medical with Juventus

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 10, 2019 file photo, Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt, right, fights for the ball with Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo during the Champions League quarterfinal, first leg, soccer match between Ajax and Juventus at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Defender Matthijs de Ligt is undergoing medical exams with Juventus ahead of an expected 70 million euros ($80 million) transfer from Ajax. Juventus shared photos and videos on social media of De Ligt's arrival in Turin late Tuesday then fans awaiting him outside the club's training facility when he showed up early Wednesday, July 17, 2019. AP Photo

Matthijs de Ligt has undergone medical exams with Juventus ahead of an expected 70 million euros ($80 million) transfer from Ajax.

Juventus shared photos and videos on social media of De Ligt's arrival in Turin late Tuesday and of fans awaiting him outside the club's training facility when the Dutch defender showed up early Wednesday.

De Ligt is expected to sign a contract worth 8 million euros per season before being formally presented on Thursday.

The 19-year-old De Ligt was captain of the Ajax squad that reached the Champions League semifinals last season, having scored the winning goal against Juventus in the quarterfinals.

The highly regarded center back is set to join a veteran defense featuring Juventus stalwarts Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

De Ligt is the latest arrival of a strong transfer market showing for the eight-time defending Serie A champions.

On Monday, midfielder Aaron Ramsey was presented by Juventus after joining from Arsenal on a four-year contract. Adrien Rabiot, another midfielder, switched over from Paris Saint-Germain, earlier this month, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is also back after one season away at PSG.

Plus, with Cristiano Ronaldo entering his second season at Juventus, the Turin club is putting together a serious bid to win the Champions League.