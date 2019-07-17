Sanchez scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays (36-60, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (51-44, third in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (3-13, 6.22 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (10-4, 4.43 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Red Sox are 20-20 against opponents from the AL East. Boston leads the American League in hitting with a .272 batting average, Rafael Devers leads the team with an average of .322.

The Blue Jays are 14-24 in division play. Toronto has a team on-base percentage of .299, led by Eric Sogard with a mark of .370. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 10-4. Justin Shafer notched his first victory and Teoscar Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Toronto. Andrew Cashner registered his fourth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .575. Mookie Betts has 17 hits and is batting .415 over the last 10 games for Boston.

Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 35 extra base hits and has 46 RBIs. Danny Jansen is 12-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .284 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by one run

Blue Jays: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by four runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (right great toe contusion), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Nathan Eovaldi: 60-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (left lat strain), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Ken Giles: day-to-day (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).