Garcia’s homer leads Sacramento to 8-6 win over Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Aramis Garcia hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Sacramento River Cats to an 8-6 win over the Salt Lake Bees in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The home run by Garcia scored Chris Shaw and was the game's last scoring play.

Jared Walsh hit a three-run home run and Brennon Lund hit an RBI single in the first to give the Bees a 4-0 lead. The River Cats came back to take a 5-4 lead in the third inning when Cristhian Adames hit an RBI single and Adames scored on an error and Henry Ramos scored on a single.

Salt Lake tied the game 6-6 in the sixth when Bo Way hit an RBI single, driving in Lund.

Fernando Abad (1-3) got the win in relief while Greg Mahle (1-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Taylor Ward doubled twice and singled for the Bees. Kaleb Cowart singled three times.

The teams split the doubleheader after Salt Lake won the first game 12-5.