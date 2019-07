MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Alexander Guerra hit three home runs and drove in 10 runs, as the AZL Cubs 2 defeated the AZL Cubs 1 16-6 on Wednesday.

Guerra hit a two-run shot in the second, a two-run shot in the fourth and a grand slam in the fifth.

Luis Ramos (2-2) got the win in relief while AZL Cubs 1 starter Misael Garcia (0-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.