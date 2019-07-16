Mendoza’s single leads Monterrey to 7-4 win over Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Victor Mendoza hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 7-4 win over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Tuesday.

The single by Mendoza, part of a four-run inning, gave the Sultanes a 4-3 lead before Felix Perez hit a three-run home run later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Mexico cut into the deficit on an error that scored Ivan Terrazas.

Nick Struck (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Andrew Faulkner (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Diablos Rojos, Alex Valdez tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs. Carlos Figueroa doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.