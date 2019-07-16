Carreras leads Grand Junction over Billings in an 8-7 slugfest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Julio Carreras homered and had two hits as the Grand Junction Rockies defeated the Billings Mustangs 8-7 on Tuesday.

Grand Junction started the scoring in the first inning when Colin Simpson hit a two-run single.

Trailing 8-1, the Mustangs cut into the deficit with six runs in the ninth inning, including a grand slam by Cash Case.

Trysten Barlow (1-0) got the win in relief while Billings starter Carlos Carreno (1-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.