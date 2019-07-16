Yepez’s single leads Palm Beach to 11-7 win over Florida

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Juan Yepez hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Palm Beach Cardinals to an 11-7 win over the Florida Fire Frogs on Tuesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Cardinals and a three-game winning streak for the Fire Frogs.

The single by Yepez came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Cardinals an 8-7 lead. Later in the inning, Nolan Gorman hit a two-run double and then scored on a double by Nick Dunn.

Ben Yokley (1-3) got the win in relief while Matt Hartman (0-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Fire Frogs, Brett Langhorne doubled twice and singled twice, driving home two runs. Trey Harris singled twice, scoring two runs.