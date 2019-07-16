De Leon’s single leads Frisco to 5-2 win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Michael De Leon hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Frisco RoughRiders to a 5-2 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday.

The single by De Leon started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the RoughRiders a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Yonny Hernandez hit an RBI single, bringing home Brendon Davis.

After Frisco added a run in the fifth on a double by Andretty Cordero, the Drillers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Cristian Santana hit a sacrifice fly and Zach McKinstry scored on a groundout.

Blake Bass (5-1) got the win in relief while Tulsa starter Rob Zastryzny (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Tulsa is 6-1 against Frisco this season.