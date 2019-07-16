Sports
Hudgins’ single leads Lexington over Rome in 10 innings
ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Chris Hudgins hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Lexington Legends to a 6-4 win over the Rome Braves on Tuesday.
Rubendy Jaquez scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Nathan Eaton. Later in the inning, Lexington added an insurance run when Eaton scored on a single by Reed Rohlman.
Rohlman homered and singled twice, driving home three runs in the win. John Rave tripled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.
Andres Nunez (3-1) got the win in relief while Tanner Lawson (2-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
The Braves failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 15 runners on base in the loss.
Lexington improved to 5-1 against Rome this season.
Comments