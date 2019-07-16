McClanahan, Franco lift Charlotte over St. Lucie 2-1

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Wander Franco homered and had two hits, and Shane McClanahan allowed just four hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Charlotte Stone Crabs beat the St. Lucie Mets 2-1 on Tuesday.

McClanahan (5-0) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing one run.

St. Lucie tied the game 1-1 in the first after Carlos Cortes hit an RBI single, scoring Blake Tiberi.

The Stone Crabs took the lead in the fifth inning when Franco hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Thomas Szapucki (0-1) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

With the win, Charlotte improved to 8-2 against St. Lucie this season.