Tancas hits grand slam, leads Bradenton over Clearwater

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Lucas Tancas hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to an 8-0 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Tancas capped a five-run inning and gave the Marauders an 8-0 lead after Cal Mitchell got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded earlier in the inning.

Bradenton starter Aaron Shortridge (4-4) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Julian Garcia (6-6) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up three runs and four hits over six innings.

The Threshers were blanked for the 12th time this season, while the Marauders' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.