Correa leads Pulaski to 3-2 win over Bristol

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Nelvin Correa allowed just five hits over six innings, leading the Pulaski Yankees over the Bristol Pirates in a 3-2 win on Tuesday.

Correa (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing two runs.

Bristol started the scoring in the first inning when Aaron Shackelford hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Ernny Ordonez.

After Pulaski scored a run in the second on a home run by Nelson Alvarez, the Yankees took the lead for good in the third inning when Saul Torres homered to bring home Chad Bell.

Dante Mendoza (0-1) went four innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out five and walked three.