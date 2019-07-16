Sports
Corona’s single leads DSL Phillies White to 7-4 win over DSL Brewers
, (AP) -- Jeury Corona hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Phillies White to a 7-4 win over the DSL Brewers on Tuesday. With the victory, the DSL Phillies White swept the short two-game series.
The single by Corona came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the DSL Phillies White a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Raymond Mora hit a two-run double.
Fausto Pediet (4-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Rafael Camacho (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.
For the DSL Brewers, Jesus Parra tripled and singled.
DSL Phillies White improved to 4-2 against DSL Brewers this season.
Comments