Perez’s single leads GCL Blue Jays to 4-3 win over GCL Yankees East

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Yhon Perez hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to give the GCL Blue Jays a 4-3 win over the GCL Yankees East in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Hugo Cardona scored on the play after he was hit with a pitch with two outs in the inning, stole second and then went to third on a wild pitch.

The single by Perez scored Cardona to give the GCL Blue Jays a 4-3 lead.

Starter Rafael Monsion (2-0) got the win while Juan Carela (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Gulf Coast League game.