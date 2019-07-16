Cashner expected to start for Boston against Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays (35-60, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (51-43, third in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack (1-0, 5.00 ERA) Red Sox: Andrew Cashner (9-3, 3.83 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Red Sox are 20-19 against opponents from the AL East. Boston has hit 138 home runs as a team this season. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with 20, averaging one every 17.5 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 13-24 against AL East Division teams. Toronto ranks last in the MLB in hitting with a .233 batting average, Eric Sogard leads the club with an average of .302. The Red Sox won the last meeting 10-8. Rick Porcello notched his seventh victory and Michael Chavis went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Boston. Trent Thornton took his seventh loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 118 hits and has 66 RBIs. Bogaerts is 14-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 35 extra base hits and is batting .272. Danny Jansen is 14-for-34 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .295 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .234 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (right great toe contusion), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Nathan Eovaldi: 60-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (left lat strain), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Ken Giles: day-to-day (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).