Plesac expected to start for Cleveland against Detroit

Detroit Tigers (29-60, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (52-40, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Ryan Carpenter (1-5, 8.36 ERA) Indians: Zach Plesac (3-3, 4.00 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Indians are 23-17 against the rest of their division. Cleveland has hit 122 home runs as a team this season. Carlos Santana leads them with 21, averaging one every 15.6 at-bats.

The Tigers are 14-25 against AL Central Division opponents. Detroit has hit 81 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Nicholas Castellanos leads the club with eight, averaging one every 43.5 at-bats. The Indians won the last meeting 8-6. Nick Wittgren recorded his fourth victory and Oscar Mercado went 3-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for Cleveland. Victor Alcantara registered his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santana leads the Indians with 39 extra base hits and is batting .293. Jose Ramirez is 12-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Castellanos leads the Tigers with eight home runs home runs and is slugging .454. Jeimer Candelario is 10-for-38 with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 8-2, .295 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .281 batting average, 7.11 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (leukemia), Cody Anderson: 60-day IL (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), JaCoby Jones: 10-day IL (back), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).