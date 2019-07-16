Williams’ home run leads Inland Empire over Modesto in 15 innings

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Cam Williams hit a three-run home run in the top of the 15th inning to help lead the Inland Empire 66ers to a 10-6 win over the Modesto Nuts on Monday.

The home run by Williams scored Jordan Zimmerman and Devin Davis. The home run came after an RBI single by Zimmerman that gave the 66ers the lead earlier in the inning.

The 66ers scored one run in the 14th before Modesto answered in the bottom of the inning when Joe Rizzo hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Eugene Helder to tie the game 6-6.

Tyler Smith (1-0) got the win in relief while J.T. Salter (1-2) took the loss in the California League game.

Inland Empire improved to 5-1 against Modesto this season.