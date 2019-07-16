Monday Sports in Brief

BOXING

Former boxing champion Pernell Whitaker has died after he was hit by a car in Virginia. He was 55.

Police in Virginia Beach on Monday say Whitaker was a pedestrian when struck by the car Sunday night. The driver remained on the scene, where Whitaker was pronounced dead.

Whitaker was an Olympic gold medalist and welterweight champion. He was regarded as one of the greatest defensive fighters.

Sweet Pea was his nickname, and it fit perfectly. Whitaker was a left-hander who slipped in and out of the pocket and rarely gave an opponent an opportunity to land a clean shot.

He won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and made his pro debut on national television. He was fighting for a major title by his 17th fight, a loss to Jose Luis Ramirez that he would avenge the next year.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Businessman and alleged drug trafficker Gafur Rakhimov has resigned as president of the International Boxing Association after his tenure played a role in the body being stripped of the right to organize the Olympic boxing events.

The Uzbekistani became interim president of AIBA in January 2018 and was officially elected president 10 months later.

That was despite opposition from the International Olympic Committee, which pointed to United States sanctions against Rakhimov. The U.S. Treasury has accused him of involvement in drug production and heroin trafficking. Rakhimov denies any wrongdoing and is trying to have the sanctions lifted.

BASKETBALL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers and star guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The max deal is the latest big commitment by a team expected to make a serious push at its first NBA championship since 1983.

Simmons, 22, will make about $8.1 million this season, the last of his four-year rookie deal. His salary for the next season will jump to about $29.3 million and rise to nearly $39 million in 2024-25, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the contract is not official.

—By AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers have waived colorful shooting guard J.R. Smith, ending his eventful tenure with the team.

Cleveland had been trying to trade Smith for months, but the team couldn't find the right package and released him to cut space under the salary cap and avoid paying luxury taxes.

Smith's days were numbered when he agreed to leave the club in November after 11 games. The 33-year-old wasn't happy with his role, and the Cavs didn't want him around their young players.

Smith played a vital part in Cleveland winning the 2016 NBA championship. He made two 3-pointers during a critical stretch of Game 7 of the Finals, helping the Cavs complete a historic comeback from a 3-1 deficit.

BASEBALL

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have acquired catcher Martin Maldonado in a trade with Kansas City that sent left-hander Mike Montgomery to the Royals.

Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein announced the deal Monday night following Chicago's 6-3 loss to Cincinnati — adding that All-Star catcher Willson Contreras was going on the 10-day injured list with a strain to the arch area of his right foot.

The 32-year-old Maldonado, a Gold Glove winner in 2017 with the Angels, was batting .227 with six homers and 17 RBIs in 74 games for the struggling Royals this season. The Cubs will be the fifth major league team for the nine-year veteran, and Epstein expects him to provide a strong defensive presence behind the plate.

Montgomery, 30, is 1-2 with a 5.67 ERA in 20 relief appearances for the Cubs this year, and was 14-17 with three saves in 119 games for Chicago over four seasons.

FOOTBALL

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants suspended safety Kam Moore on Monday amid charges he punched a woman, stepped on her neck and rendered her unconscious.

The alleged incident took place Thursday. Moore appeared in state Superior Court in Union County on Monday to face charges of third-degree aggravated assault.

According to a criminal complaint, the unidentified woman, who told authorities she had been dating Moore since January, stopped by his home in Linden late Thursday.

When she arrived, another woman came out of Moore's home and the two women began to fight, according to the complaint. When the first woman fell to the ground, the complaint said, Moore stepped on her neck. When she eventually stood up, he allegedly punched her in the face, knocking her unconscious.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee defensive lineman Derrick Morgan says he's retiring after playing nine NFL seasons for five head coaches.

Morgan announced his decision Monday on social media and with a post on The Players' Tribune website. He wrote that he had a strong indication 2018 would be his final season and that he always wanted to leave the game on his own terms. Morgan says he is thankful to say he accomplished both goals.

The 16th pick overall out of Georgia Tech in 2010, Morgan spent his entire career with Tennessee. He started 106 of 118 games and had 44½ sacks playing defensive and outside linebacker. He had a sack in his lone playoff game, the Titans' wild-card win in Kansas City in January 2018.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has finally shed the massive brace on his right leg eight months after breaking his tibia and fibula in gruesome fashion.

Smith's wife, Elizabeth, posted a photo Monday of him holding the ring external fixator in his hand. The team's Twitter account re-posted that picture with the message, "The brace is off! A great step for Alex in his recovery."

Given the severity of the injury, it's unlikely Smith plays this season and Washington selected QB Dwayne Haskins in the first round. Smith recently said he plans to play in the NFL again and is under contract through 2022.

SOCCER

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Lionel Messi should apologize for his harsh comments at the Copa América in order to avoid a sanction, an Argentine member of sport's highest court said on Monday.

Following defeats in the last two finals, Messi had another frustrating end to the tournament when he was sent off in the third-place game between Argentina and Chile. He protested the refereeing and alleged "corruption," claiming Argentina had been treated unfairly.

Although a decision has not been announced, CONMEBOL could penalize Messi.