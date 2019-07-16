Dingcong scores winning run in 11th, AZL Athletics Gold beats AZL Rangers 9-8 in walk-off finish

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Iraj Serrano drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the 11th inning to score the winning run, as the AZL Athletics Gold topped the AZL Rangers 9-8 on Tuesday.

Gio Dingcong scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

After the AZL Rangers scored four runs in the top of the 10th, AZL Athletics Gold tied the game 8-8 with four runs in the bottom of the inning, including a two-run single by Rafael Rincones and an RBI double by Cesare Astorri.

Reliever Austin Wahl (1-0) went one scoreless inning, allowing one hit while striking out one to pick up the win. Rafy Barete (0-1) retired one batter by strikeout in the Arizona League game.

Rincones homered and singled, driving home five runs in the win. Yhoelnys Gonzalez homered and singled.

Several AZL Rangers chipped in at the plate, as five players collected at least two hits. Keyber Rodriguez homered and tripled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.