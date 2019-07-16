Tomas’ homer leads Reno to 9-2 win over El Paso

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Yasmany Tomas hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Reno Aces to a 9-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Monday.

The home run by Tomas capped a four-run inning and gave the Aces a 4-1 lead after Andy Young hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Aces later added two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth to finish off the blowout.

Reno right-hander Matt Koch (2-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over eight innings. Opposing starter Emmanuel Ramirez (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing four runs and six hits over five innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, El Paso is 9-4 against Reno this season.