Diaz, Alvarez lead New Orleans to 6-3 win over Omaha

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Isan Diaz hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, and Eddy Alvarez had two hits and scored two runs as the New Orleans Baby Cakes topped the Omaha Storm Chasers 6-3 on Monday.

Alvarez scored on the play to give the Baby Cakes a 4-3 lead after he hit a double with two outs and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The Baby Cakes added to their lead in the eighth when Peter O'Brien hit a two-run home run.

Parker Bugg (1-4) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Josh Staumont (0-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

New Orleans improved to 6-3 against Omaha this season.