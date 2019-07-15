Bowlan’s no-hitter carries Wilmington to 3-0 win over Carolina

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Jonathan Bowlan pitched a no-hitter, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Mudcats on Monday. With the victory, the Blue Rocks swept the three-game series.

Bowlan (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out nine.

In the second inning, Wilmington took a 2-0 lead after Sebastian Rivero hit an RBI single and Cristian Perez scored on a double play. The Blue Rocks scored again in the seventh inning when Perez scored when a runner was thrown out.

Christian Taugner (4-6) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and seven hits while striking out four in the Carolina League game.

The Mudcats were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Blue Rocks' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.

Wilmington improved to 8-1 against Carolina this season.