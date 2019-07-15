Chirinos leads DSL Rangers1 over DSL Red Sox2 8-6

, (AP) -- Michael Chirinos had three hits and three RBI as the DSL Rangers1 defeated the DSL Red Sox2 8-6 on Monday.

DSL Rangers1 took the lead in the first when Chirinos hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Ronier Lascarro.

DSL Red Sox2 answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to tie the game on two RBI from Naysbel Marcano and one from Jose Navas.

The DSL Rangers1 took the lead for good in the third when Angel Baptista scored when a runner was thrown out.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

DSL Red Sox2 saw its comeback attempt come up short after Navas hit a two-run double and Denny Daza scored on a groundout in the sixth to cut the DSL Rangers1 lead to 8-6.

DSL Rangers1 starter Ray Castro (4-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Andres Ortuno (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings.

With the win, DSL Rangers1 remains undefeated (5-0) against DSL Red Sox2 this season.