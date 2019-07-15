Sports
Lee Sang’s single leads GCL Phillies East to 5-4 win over GCL Yankees East
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Marcus Lee Sang hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the GCL Phillies East a 5-4 win over the GCL Yankees East on Monday.
Curtis Mead scored on the play after he reached base with a double and advanced to third on a ground out by Micah Yonamine.
The single by Lee Sang scored Mead to give the GCL Phillies East a 5-4 lead.
The GCL Phillies East tied the game 4-4 when Jose Cedeno scored on an error in the fourth.
Wilfredo Flores singled three times, also stealing a base in the win.
Chris Micheles (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Yon Castro (1-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.
