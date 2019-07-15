Rodriguez scores winning run, DSL Mets1 beats DSL Orioles2 3-2 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Famin Rodriguez scored the winning run on an error with one out in the ninth inning, as the DSL Mets1 beat the DSL Orioles2 3-2 on Monday.

Rodriguez scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Wilkin Grullon hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Luis Sena in the first inning to give the DSL Orioles2 a 1-0 lead. The DSL Mets1 came back to take the lead in the fifth inning when Franklin Linares hit a two-run single.

DSL Orioles2 tied the game 2-2 in the sixth when Hector Leon scored on a wild pitch.

DSL Mets1 starter Javier Atencio went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out three. Jose Valdez (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Claudio Galva (3-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

With the win, DSL Mets1 remains undefeated (5-0) against DSL Orioles2 this season.