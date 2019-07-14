Valaika leads Albuquerque to 12-3 win over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Pat Valaika hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Albuquerque Isotopes defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-3 on Sunday.

Valaika hit a three-run shot in the second inning off Dietrich Enns and then hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Travis Radke. Dom Nunez homered twice and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.

Albuquerque left-hander Pat Dean (3-9) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Enns (9-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 10 hits over four innings.

Aderlin Rodriguez singled three times for the Chihuahuas.