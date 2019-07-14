Kachmar helps to shut out Boise, Eugene wins 6-0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Chris Kachmar and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Eugene Emeralds defeated the Boise Hawks 6-0 on Sunday.

Kachmar (2-0) went three scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out two and walking one to pick up the win. Zak Baayoun (0-3) went five innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out five in the Northwest League game.

In the top of the second, Eugene grabbed the lead on a single by Darius Hill that scored Jake Slaughter. The Emeralds then added three runs in the seventh and two in the ninth. In the seventh, Fernando Kelli hit an RBI single, while Chase Strumpf hit a two-run home run in the ninth.

Strumpf homered and singled, driving home two runs in the win.

Trevor Boone doubled and singled twice for the Hawks. Boise was held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Eugene staff recorded its third shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Boise is 3-1 against Eugene this season.