Heyer’s homer leads Great Lakes to 9-8 win over Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Luke Heyer hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to a 9-8 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Sunday.

The home run by Heyer scored Hunter Feduccia and Jacob Amaya to give the Loons a 3-0 lead.

Peoria answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to tie the game, including a single by Alexis Wilson that scored Ivan Herrera.

The Loons took the lead for good in the second when Feduccia hit a two-run home run.

Peoria saw its comeback attempt come up short after Brendan Donovan hit an RBI single, scoring Edwin Figuera in the ninth inning to cut the Great Lakes lead to 9-8.

Zach Willeman (1-2) got the win in relief while Peoria starter Franyel Casadilla (3-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The Chiefs left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss. Herrera doubled and singled four times, driving home two runs for the Chiefs.