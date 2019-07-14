Tennessee beats Mobile 6-1

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Zach Davis and Charcer Burks scored on an error in the second inning, leading the Tennessee Smokies to a 6-1 win over the Mobile BayBears on Sunday.

The play gave the Smokies a 2-0 lead.

Mobile answered in the next half-inning when Brandon Marsh hit an RBI double, bringing home Jo Adell to cut the deficit to one.

The Smokies later added one run in the fourth, two in the sixth, and one in the eighth to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Burks singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for Tennessee.

Luis Lugo (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Mobile starter Luis Madero (4-7) took the loss in the Southern League game.