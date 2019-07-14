Bae’s double leads Greensboro to 12-9 win over West Virginia

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Ji-Hwan Bae hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers to a 12-9 win over the West Virginia Power on Sunday.

The double by Bae came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Grasshoppers a 10-9 lead. Later in the inning, Kyle Mottice hit a two-run single.

John O'Reilly (1-2) got the win in relief while Matthew Willrodt (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Ryan Ramiz homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Power.

With the win, Greensboro improved to 11-3 against West Virginia this season.