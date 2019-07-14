Noda’s homer leads Dunedin to 11-6 win over St. Lucie

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Ryan Noda hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to an 11-6 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Sunday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Blue Jays and a four-game winning streak for the Mets.

The home run by Noda scored Cullen Large and Demi Orimoloye to give the Blue Jays a 6-4 lead.

St. Lucie answered in the top of the next frame when Manny Rodriguez hit a two-run double to tie it up.

The Blue Jays took the lead for good in the sixth when Samad Taylor hit a solo home run.

Kyle Weatherly (2-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Thomas McIlraith (1-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.