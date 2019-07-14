Gordon hits walk-off single, Rochester beats Lehigh Valley 5-4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Nick Gordon hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Rochester Red Wings topped the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-4 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Red Wings and a three-game winning streak for the IronPigs.

Drew Maggi scored the game-winning run after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to second on a single by Gordon.

After Lehigh Valley's Jan Hernandez hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth, Rochester tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the inning when Jaylin Davis hit a solo home run.

Reliever Cody Stashak (5-0) went one scoreless inning, striking out two to pick up the win. Tom Windle (7-2) struck out two batters in the International League game.

Davis homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win. Tomas Telis homered and singled, driving in three runs.

Austin Listi homered and singled, driving home three runs for the IronPigs. Andrew Romine singled three times, scoring two runs.