2 Rays have combined perfect game thru 6 innings vs Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryne Stanek throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Baltimore. AP Photo

A pair of Tampa Bay Rays pitchers has combined on a perfect game through six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

Right-hander Ryne Stanek pitched the first two innings Sunday at Camden Yards. He struck out two of the six batters he faced before Ryan Yarbrough took over.

Recalled from Triple-A Durham before the game, Yarbrough has retired 12 straight batters through the sixth inning, striking out four.

Facing the team with the worst record in the majors, Tampa Bay leads 4-0 in the seventh inning.