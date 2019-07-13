Castro, Todd lead Ogden to 3-1 win over Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Jeronimo Castro tossed a three-hit complete game and Tre Todd doubled twice, as the Ogden Raptors topped the Idaho Falls Chukars 3-1 on Saturday.

Castro (2-0) allowed one run while striking out six and walking one to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the third, Ogden added to its lead when Andy Pages and Sam McWilliams scored on an error.

The Chukars cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Michael Emodi hit an RBI single, scoring Brady McConnell.

Bryar Johnson (0-1) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out three in the Pioneer League game.