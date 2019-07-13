Donovan hits grand slam, leads Peoria over Great Lakes

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Brendan Donovan hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Peoria Chiefs to a 7-4 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Saturday. The win snapped a 12-game losing streak for the Chiefs and a four-game winning streak for the Loons.

The grand slam by Donovan gave the Chiefs a 6-3 lead and capped a six-run inning for Peoria. Earlier in the inning, Brandon Benson and Edwin Figuera drew walks with the bases loaded.

The Chiefs tacked on another run in the seventh when Brady Whalen hit an RBI single, driving in Donovan.

Eli Kraus (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Great Lakes starter Robinson Ortiz (1-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Loons, James Outman tripled and doubled, scoring a run and also driving one home. Jacob Amaya doubled and singled twice.