Hill’s home run leads Altoona over Erie in 10 innings

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Logan Hill hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Altoona Curve to a 10-7 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday.

The home run by Hill scored Jared Oliva after he hit an RBI single. The home run came after an RBI single by Oliva that gave the Curve the lead earlier in the inning.

Jerrick Suiter homered and singled twice, driving home two runs in the win. Oliva doubled and singled twice, driving in five runs and scoring a pair.

Jesus Liranzo (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Drew Carlton (1-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Kody Eaves homered twice and singled, driving home five runs and scoring a couple for the SeaWolves.

Altoona improved to 12-6 against Erie this season.