Gasper’s double leads Tampa to 6-4 win over Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Mickey Gasper hit a two-run double in the first inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 6-4 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Saturday. With the loss, the Stone Crabs snapped a 10-game winning streak.

The double by Gasper scored Pablo Olivares and Oswaldo Cabrera to give the Tarpons a 2-0 lead.

Charlotte answered in the bottom of the frame when Ronaldo Hernandez hit a two-run home run to tie it up.

The Tarpons took the lead for good in the fifth when Cabrera hit a solo home run.

Charlotte saw its comeback attempt come up short after Wander Franco hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and Moises Gomez hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth to cut the Tampa lead to 6-4.

Starter Jio Orozco (3-2) got the win while Alex Valverde (2-4) took the loss in relief in the Florida State League game.

For the Stone Crabs, Hernandez homered and singled twice, driving in two runs.