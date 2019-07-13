Peacock, Baez lead Jackson to 6-3 win over Birmingham

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Matt Peacock tossed a five-hit complete game and Jeffrey Baez hit a pair of two-run homers, as the Jackson Generals topped the Birmingham Barons 6-3 on Saturday.

Peacock (6-3) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two while allowing three runs.

Jackson took a 4-2 lead in the fourth after Baez hit a two-run home run.

Birmingham answered in the next half-inning when Luis Alexander Basabe hit an RBI single, scoring Alfredo Gonzalez to get within one.

The Generals added to their lead in the fifth when Jamie Westbrook scored on a single and Ryan Grotjohn scored when a runner was thrown out.

Lincoln Henzman (2-4) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and seven hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Jackson improved to 12-6 against Birmingham this season.