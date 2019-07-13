Sports
Kirilloff, Diaz lead the way for Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Alex Kirilloff doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos topped the Montgomery Biscuits 5-3 on Saturday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Biscuits.
Lewin Diaz doubled twice with two RBIs for Pensacola.
Montgomery cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third after Josh Lowe hit an RBI single, bringing home Vidal Brujan.
The Blue Wahoos added to their lead with three runs in the fifth inning, including a single by Caleb Hamilton that scored Ivan De Jesus.
The Biscuits saw their comeback attempt come up short after Brujan hit an RBI single and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Kevin Padlo in the eighth to cut the Pensacola lead to 5-3.
Pensacola southpaw Charlie Barnes (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Paul Campbell (4-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing five runs and 10 hits over five innings.
