Diaz, Machorro and Pidich shut out Beloit, Dayton wins 3-0

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Alexis Diaz, Carlos Machorro and Matt Pidich combined for a shutout as the Dayton Dragons beat the Beloit Snappers 3-0 on Saturday.

Diaz (7-4) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked four while allowing two hits over five scoreless innings. Bryce Nightengale (1-3) went three innings, allowing three runs and two hits while walking two in the Midwest League game.

Dayton scored its runs when Michael Siani scored on an error and Claudio Finol scored on an error in the first inning and Mariel Bautista scored on a double play in the fourth.

Nick Osborne doubled twice for the Snappers. Beloit was held off the scoreboard for the 10th time this season, while the Dayton staff recorded its fourth shutout of the year.