Pfeifer, Lugbauer lead Florida to 5-2 win over Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Philip Pfeifer tossed a six-hit complete game and Drew Lugbauer homered and scored two runs, as the Florida Fire Frogs topped the Clearwater Threshers 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Pfeifer (2-6) allowed two runs while striking out seven and walking one to get the win.

Down 1-0 in the fourth, Clearwater tied it up when Luke Miller hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rodolfo Duran.

The Fire Frogs grabbed the lead with four runs in the sixth inning, including a single by Trey Harris that scored Riley Delgado.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Alejandro Requena (6-7) went five innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out eight and walked two.