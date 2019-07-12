Guerrero has 3 hits, leads Quintana Roo to 12-7 win over Laguna

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Hector Guerrero, Reynaldo Rodriguez, Eric Aguilera and Yordanys Linares recorded three hits each, as Quintana Roo beat the Algodoneros Union Laguna 12-7 on Friday.

Rodriguez doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs.

Up 1-0 in the third, Quintana Roo added to its lead when Linares hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Erick Migueles.

The Tigres later added five runs in the fourth and three in the fifth. In the fourth, Yosmany Guerra hit an RBI single, while Brian Hernandez hit a three-run home run in the fifth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Quintana Roo left-hander Jorge Castillo (7-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Edgar Gomez (1-8) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Missael Rivera homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Algodoneros. Michael Choice homered and doubled, scoring two runs.