Washington, Vargas lead AZL Dodgers Mota to 8-4 win over AZL Angels

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Justin Washington hit a two-run double in the second inning, and Imanol Vargas went 1 for 1 as the AZL Dodgers Mota topped the AZL Angels 8-4 on Saturday.

The double by Washington scored Diego Cartaya and Luis Yanel Diaz to give the AZL Dodgers Mota a 2-0 lead.

AZL Angels answered in the next half-inning when Justin Kunz scored on a groundout to get within one.

The AZL Dodgers Mota later added three runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, and two in the eighth to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jeffry Abreu (2-0) got the win in relief while AZL Angels starter Julio Goff (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

AZL Dodgers Mota took advantage of some erratic AZL Angels pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.

Kunz homered and singled, scoring two runs for the AZL Angels. Rainier Rivas singled three times.