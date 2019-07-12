Castro’s single leads Lancaster to 5-2 win over Stockton

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Castro hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to a 5-2 win over the Stockton Ports on Friday.

The single by Castro, part of a two-run inning, gave the JetHawks a 3-2 lead before Ryan Vilade hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The JetHawks tacked on another run in the eighth when Casey Golden hit a solo home run.

Starter Garrett Schilling (6-4) got the win while Will Gilbert (3-1) took the loss in relief in the California League game.